Thomas Partey will overcome Premier League challenge - Odartey Lamptey

Nii Odartey Lamptey is a former Aston Villa forward

Nii Odartey Lamptey, a former Aston Villa forward says he expects newly-signed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Thomas Partey is likely to make his Arsenal debut this weekend after joining the Gunners from Atletico Madrid.



Ghanaians are excited that after Michael Essien, another footballer of the land is walking into the starting team of a top six club in the Premiership and Odartey is equally excited.



The former Ghana international in a Citi TV interview said Partey should have no issues adapting to the physicality of the Premier League.



Though Odartey anticipates a tough challenge for the 27-year-old, he has no doubt that Partey will surmount those challenges and have an impact akin to that of Michael Essien at Chelsea.



He urged him to work on his fitness and strength to match the physicality of the English game.

“He has to fasten his seat belt. His move to Arsenal is good for Ghana because after myself, Tony Yeboah, Essien, Asamoah Gyan and the others, the amount of Ghanaians in the Premier League reduced but now Jordan and Partey have taken over.



“I wish him all the best, I know the challenge is going to be tough but I am sure he is matured enough. He has played at the highest level so he should be able to face it.” He concluded.



After registering two assists in Ghana’s game against Qatar, Partey is expected to be in London today to meet his new teammates.



He will however begin training with Arteta’s side on Wednesday. He is likely to feature for Arsenal against Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad.



Partey is on a four year deal worth $260,000 weekly.