Thomas Partey would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal – Gunners legend Lauren

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey

Arsenal legend Lauren has spoken highly of Thomas Teye Partey, claiming he would be a fantastic addition to the Gunners squad if they sign him from Atletico Madrid.

"He’s a top player. He’s been improving under [Diego] Simeone," he told Goal.



"We’ve seen this guy since his early days with Mallorca, so he stepped up to a bigger club with Atletico Madrid and kept performing well, improving year after year."



"Before he was used as a holding midfielder. Now he can pass the ball, play with the striker, have shots from outside the box and even score important goals, as we saw last year in the Champions League."



"If Arsenal decide to sign him, I think it will be a fantastic addition in the middle of the park."

Thomas Teye Partey is one of the highly-rated midfielders in Europe, with Arsenal desperate to get his signature this summer.



Manager Mikel Arteta has given his approval for the club to purchase the player, however, their challenge is funding.



Atleti is not ready to let him go, meaning that the only way Arsenal can sign him is to pay his 50 million euro release clause.

