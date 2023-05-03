Thomas Tuchel playfully pulls down Sadio Mane’s shorts at training

Sadio Mane and Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel playfully pulled down the shorts of Sadio Mane during the team's recent training session.

Mane was talking to a coaching staff when Tuchel showed up behind him and tugged at his blue shorts, causing one side to come halfway down.



Tuchel walked away calmly pretending not to have interrupted their conversation to the surprise of the Senegalese international.



Mane has been in the headlines recently due to his dispute with Leroy Sane following the team's Champions League defeat to Manchester City.



However, Tuchel has reassured everyone that the team's atmosphere is back to its best, and there is no bad blood between the two players.

Despite the incident, Mane's future at the Allianz Arena remains uncertain due to his underwhelming performance in the season.





JNA/KPE