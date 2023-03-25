0
Thomas Tuchel replaces Nagelsmann as new Bayern Munich manager

Thomas Tuchel .jfif Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has been appointed as the new Bayern Munich head coach, replacing outgone trainer Julian Nagelsmann.

Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea in September 2022, has penned a two-year deal with the Bavarians.

The record Bundesliga holders officially made the announcement in a Twitter post on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

"Thomas Tuchel will receive a contract until 30th June 2025 and will supervise squad training for the first time on Monday."

The former Paris Saint-German manager replaces Nagelsmann who was axed by Bayern on Friday.

Nagelsmann, who took charge of Bayern in 2021, won 60 of his 84 games, winning just one Bundesliga trophy and two German Super Cups.

For Tuchel, this will be his third Bundesliga side as a coach after managing Mainz O5 and Borussia Dortmund.



