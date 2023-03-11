0
Thomas Tuchel's ex-wife reveals why he was sacked from Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sissi, the ex-wife of former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the German was sacked by Chelsea due to off-the-field issues.

An email from Sissi disclosed that the Chelsea players lost respect for Tuchel, a year after leading them to win the UEFA Champions League.

The revelation came up during a court hearing at Munich's district court following their divorce.

According to Bild, Sissi was told the aforementioned reasons for Tuchel's sacking in a phone call.

Bild also claimed that the reason and 'mysterious of-the field' reasons were all put in an email that Tuchel intended to put an injunction on it for it not to be released.

A report by The Independent suggested that Tuchel's divorce was a topic in the dressing room for the players who had lost confidence in their gaffer due to his supposed erratic behavior.

Tuchel and Sissi, a former journalist for Suddeutsche Zeitung split last year after the latter filed for a divorce to end their 13-year marriage.

The manager later lost his job after he was sacked by Chelsea in September after a poor run of results.

He is currently unattached but the report claims Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring and considering him.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
