Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of 2023/2024 season

Thomas Tuchel

FC Bayern Munich have decided to part ways with German trainer Thomas Tuchel at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Bayern confirmed the agreement in a statement released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, noting that they aim to ‘carry out a sporting reorientation with a new coach’ for the 2024/25 season.



“Our goal is to carry out a sporting reorientation with a new coach with the 2024/25 season.”



“Until then, every individual in the club is expressly required to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga,” the part of the statement reads.



Thomas Tuchel also confirmed his exit, stating that he will try to ‘ensure maximum success’ at the end of the season.



“We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after the end of this season”.



“Until then, my coaching staff and I will, of course, continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success for FC Bayern”.

Tuchel took over Bayern in March 2023, replacing Julian Nagelsmann on a two-year deal that ends in June 2025.



He guided Bayern to keep their place at the top of the league and eventually won the 2022/2023 Bundesliga title.



However, his first full season has been challenging, as he has lost the DFB Super Cup, got eliminated from the DFB Pokal, and has Bayern sitting 8 points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen.



According to reports, ex-Bayern midfielder and current Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is favourite to replace Tuchel.



EE/EK