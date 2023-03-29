Three Black Meteors players who proved they deserve Black Stars call-up with Algeria performance

Ernest Nuamah impressed against Algeria

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton was in the stands as the Black Meteors produced one of the best performances of Ghana’s youth teams in recent yours to qualify for the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Well-coordinated and free-flowing football was on display as coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side pipped their Algerian counterparts to grab one of the available spots for the tournament.



Some players, by virtue of their displays in the game, proved that they could have a look-in at the Black Stars and must have certainly caught the eyes of coach Chris Hughton who was spotted taking notes during the game.



GhanaWeb sheds the light on three players who might have made impressions on coach Chris Hughton.



Ernest Nuamah



The name of the FC Nordsjaelland forward is one that many tipped to be on the list of invited players for the Black Stars games against Angola.



It, therefore, came as a shock to many that he was left out of the squad but there was a reprieve after he was added to the Meteors squad which had an equally important assignment.

In the two matches against Algeria, Nuamah impressed greatly with his skills and ability to impact play from the wings.



He set up Fatawu Issahaku’s goal with a good swing from the flanks.



Fatawu Issahaku



Issahaku had been with the Black Stars until the latest call-up where he was dropped for the games against Angola.



Issahaku proved in the two games against Algeria that he merited a place in the Black Stars.



The two goals scored by Ghana in both games came from him with one being an incredibly long effort in Algiers.

He was busy in both games and definitely showed why he is rated highly.



Dominic Nsobila



The Accra Lions midfielder was a good controller in the heart of Ghana’s midfielders. The youngster knew when to slow and switch up the tempo for Ghana.



The Black Stars might have some very good players in the midfield department but his performance will certainly not go unnoticed especially when there is always a clamor for locally-based players to be included in the team,



KPE