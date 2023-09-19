Three Black Stars players to feature in 2023/24 UEFA Champions League

From left ( Partey, Samed and Bukari)

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, September 19 with some exciting clashes while others will be staging a return to the competition.

Among the topliners will be Paris Saint Germain up against Borussia Dortmund while AC Milan also hosts Newcastle with other mouth-watering clashes.



The action continues on Wednesday, September 20 with an additional eight fixtures to complete the first round of matches with fans eagerly awaiting the high-profile game between Bayern Munich and Manchester United.



GhanaWeb profiles three Ghanaian players who will feature in the UEFA Champions League.



1. 1. Thomas Partey



Though Partey is out with an injury. He was an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s team when they missed out on the title to a second-place finish in the 2022/23 season. Despite the disappointment, Arsenal returned to the UEFA Champions League after a six-year wait as they will compete against PSV, RC Lens, and Sevilla in Group B.



2. 1. Salis Abdul Samed

The Ghanaian international was one of the hottest prospects to have emerged from the French Ligue 1 following his consistent performance for Lens in the 2022/23 season.



He played a total of 33 games and also played a part in the incredible story of the former French Champions who gave eventual winners Paris Saint Germain a run for their money to a second-place finish. The 1997/98 Ligue 1 winners traded tackles with Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Europa League Champions Sevilla.



3. 1. Osman Bukari



The former Accra Lions player joined Red Star Belgrade from the Belgian side Gent in the 2022/23 season and has since played a pivotal role in their achievements, contributing significantly to their conquest of a domestic double.



Bukari grabbed an impressive 12 goals and 4 assists in 29 games for the team. Much will be expected from the Ghanaian international when his side face defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, September 20.



Red Star will come up against City, Young Boys and RB Leipzig in Group G while compatriot Edmund Addo was not named in the team’s 27-man squad for the clash.

