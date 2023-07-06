Three Black Stars players who are currently club-less

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

As the new season beckons, clubs begin to re-strategize and rework their squad to get the team ready for the upcoming 2023/2024 European football season.

As part of the significant changes, some players find themselves without a club, either due to the expiration of their contracts, unsuccessful negotiations, or simply seeking new challenges.



Hence, there are three Black Stars players who have become victims of the aforementioned reasons and as a result, are free agents.



Baba Rahman



Chelsea reached an agreement to mutually terminate their contract with Black Stars defender, Baba Rahaman, ending the player's eight-year association with the club.



Ghanaian sports journalist based in the UK, Rahman Osman reports that the club has paid 80% of Rahman's compensation fee as he set to complete a move to POAK in Greece.

Andre Ayew



Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew could not land a permanent deal at Nottingham Forest after his six-month loan at the club.



The former Swansea man had an underwhelming loan spell, struggling for game time and thus failing to prove his worth at the club.



He played 13 matches since joining the club in January. He came from the bench 12 times out of those, playing a total of 310 minutes.



Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey refused to extend his contract at Leicester City and left as a free agent after eight years.



Amartey joined Leicester in 2016 from FC Copenhagen in Denmark for a fee of around £6 million. He went on to make over 100 appearances and scored two goals in his eight years stay at the King Power Stadium.



During his stint with the Foxes, he won the Premier League title in his debut season and went on to grab the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021.



EE/KPE