Three Black Stars players who will miss 2022 World Cup due to injury

Jojo Wollacott, Richard Ofori and Baba Iddrisu

Three Black Stars players will have to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a result of injury.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott, Richard Ofori and midfielder, Baba Iddrisu have reportedly been ruled out of the tournament as a result of injuries they picked up with days to the start of the tournament.



According to a report by Gary Al-Smith the South African press indicated that, "Orlando Pirates medical team have sent GK Richard Ofori's MRI scans done Sunday morning to their Ghana counterparts.



Scans show Ofori has fluids in his knee which will not heal before end of World Cup."



Ghana’s number one goalkeeper Joseph Luke Wollacott was reportedly ruled out after suffering a fresh injury on Saturday in the English League One game away at Burton Albion FC.



He picked up a finger injury during the warm-up before Charlton took on Burton Albion FC in a 3-3 league match.

Baba Iddrisu got injured in RCD Mallorca's game against Athletico Madrid in midweek and had to be substituted in the game.



The player has been consistent in the Black Stars often playing by the side of Thomas Partey.



Coach Otto Addo is expected to name Ghana's 26-man squad World Cup on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Ghana has been drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.





