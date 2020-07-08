Sports News

Three Danish clubs chase Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed has emerged on the radar of three Danish clubs, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Anderlecht forward has been in scintillating form for on-loan club Esbjerg in the Superliga, courting interests from top sides in Denmark.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal three clubs have already showed interest in the forward ahead of next season.



Mohammed enjoyed a good campaign in Denmark despite his side suffering relegation. The 22-year old has a year left on his contract with Belgium giants Anderlecht.



"Two or three clubs have informed," his agent Jan Rasmussen reveals. "Dauda feels that he can develop well in Denmark," he added in an interview with Bold.dk.

'The tactical level is good. He learned a lot, especially under coach Troels Bech," he continued.



"Dauda also likes the country and the Danish culture. He would like to stay here. Two or three clubs have inquired, but there is still nothing concrete."



The ex-Asante Kotoko forward netted twice and added an assist in Esbjerb's relegation struggles.

