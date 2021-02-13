Three Division One players handed Black Stars call-ups

Akonnor has called three DOL players

Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor included three Division One League players in his home-based squad to start preparations for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The three Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa), all attackers, are in the 32-man squad announced Akonnor.



It is the first time players from the second-tier of Ghana football have been invited into the senior national team, Black Stars.



The home-based players are to report to the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Monday, February 15, 2021.

They will later be joined by other foreign-based players.



Ghana are scheduled to take on the Bafana Bafana in round five of the qualifiers before tackling Sao Tome and Principe in the final qualifier.



The Black Stars are tied on 9 points at the top of the standings in Group C after four matches with two games left.