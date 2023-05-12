Three Ghana Premier League stars who could make next Black Stars squad

Medeama defender, Vincent Atinga

New Black Star strainer, Chris Hughton was lauded by Ghanaians when he was seen at some match venues in the betPawa Premier League last month.

The presence of Chris Hughton at those match venues did not come as a surprise to many as the 64-year-old had promise to keep a close eye on the domestic league.



"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league," he said.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, however, failed to handle call-ups to any local player when Ghana faced the Palancas Negras of Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers last month.



Most football fans have attributed that to the lack of quality and the low patronage of the local game.



That Notwithstanding, the performances of most clubs have improved recently with some players standing up to prove a point that the league might lack good patronage but the quality of players can’t be overlooked.

With four more games left to climax the 2022/23 season, Ghanaweb dug deep to fish out three players who might be in the books of the next Black Stars when Coach Hughton names his final squad for the next AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18.



Sampson Eduku - Tamale City



The former Karela United and Elmina Sharks forward quickly found his scoring boots on when he joined Tamale City in December 2022 after a poor campaign with Guinean outfit, AS Kamsar.



Currently leading the scorer’s chart with 14 goals, Eduku has earned the admiration of many, citing him as the most complete striker in the league. He has pace, aerial superiority, a good dribbler, and an eye for goals using booth feet.



He provides a lot of options upfront, playing from both flanks of attack and also a center-forward. With no efficient goal poacher in the team, Eduku could be a good fit.

Issah Kuka - Real Tamale United (RTU)



The 21-year-old has been the best player for RTU this season, having scored 10 goals in 22 games from his attacking midfield role. His calmness, finesse, and ability to break through defense with his tailored-measured make him one of the few to be named in the next Black Stars team.



Kuka is currently on loan from Hearts of Oak but a possible stay with RTU is possible to maintain their status in the league. Kuka demonstrates the play of a versatile midfielder and can fill in the role of either Partey, Samed, or Iddriss.



Vincent Atinga Addae - Medeama SC



Undoubtedly the best defender in the league, Atinga has been consistent for the Yellow and Mauves since he returned to the local scene to pen down a three-year deal with the Tarkwa-based outfit.

Popularly called “Barrier”, the former Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs man has chalked 10 goals this season, the most scored by a defender this season.



At 6.3ft, Atinga is timely with his tackles and interventions and commands his back line well with good aerial abilities, these qualities make him a good fit for the defensive duties assigned.



LNS/KPE