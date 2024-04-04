Three Ghanaian players from Legionary Soccer Academy join European clubs

Anthony Kwofie, Kelvin Obeng Amankwa and Awuku Amewugah

Three Ghanaian players from Division Two side, Legionary Soccer Academy have departed from Ghana to join European topflight clubs.

The three players, Awuku Amewugah, Kelvin Obeng Amankwa, and Anthony Kwofie departed Accra on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to join their new clubs.



Awuku Amewugah and Kelvin Obeng Amankwa who are both strikers and defender Anthony Kwofie have been in great form for Legionary Soccer Academy in the ongoing Division Two League.



Kelvin Obeng Amankwa and Anthony Kwofie have joined Boluspor in the Turkish League while Awuku Amewugah has joined a club in Poland.



The deal was brokered by the CEO of Legionary Soccer Academy, Bright Nyarko, who used his administrative networks to get the deal for the players.



Speaking to the media before their departure, Kelvin Obeng Amankwa promised that he would put up a good performance to make the academy proud.



“They, Legionary Soccer Academy, know what I am capable of doing and I will make them proud so that my brothers in Ghana can also join me in Europe,” he stated.

Defender Anthony Kwofie who joined the academy two seasons ago revealed that he came across the club on the internet and decided to join their justify session where he was scouted without paying a penny.



He said, “I wasn’t playing any team, just training so when I found Legionary on the internet I decided to give it a try.”



According to him, he never dreamt his breakthrough move would come this soon because his main objective was to just join a good club and play professional football.



“When I was joining the team, I just wanted to play and I never expected that I would get a club abroad this soon,” Anthony Kwofie stated.



Kelvin Obeng Amankwa recommended up-and-coming players to join the Cape Coast-based club.



“If you are a footballer and want a fast way to get chances to play abroad then join Legionary Soccer Academy because they always record your videos and send them to clubs abroad. I think Legionary Soccer Academy are the best so far in the country,” the striker said.