Three Ghanaian players who are expected to light up 2023/2024 Premier League

The 2023/2023 Premier League season would not see many Ghanaian players, unlike the previous season.

Due to relegation and player transfers, the number of Ghanaian players set to play in the new 2023/2024 amounts to five, three less than the total for last season.



The five players include Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey, Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo and Crystal Palace duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp.



Among the aforementioned players, three are expected to put their best foot forward in the season due to their club's status and their growth from previous seasons.



Here are three Ghanaian players expected to light up the new Premier League season



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey had his best season in Arsenal colours last season when he almost led Arsenal to win the title. He had a few bumps at the tail end of the season that had a huge dent in his season.

Nonetheless, he was one of the top three performers in the season. He is expected to better his performance as the Gunners try to win the title this time.



Jordan Ayew



Jordan Ayew had a strong end to the season following a managerial change by Crystal Palace.



After the departure of the club's star-man Wilfred Zaha this month, Ayew who is one of the senior members of the team will have to step up during the season.



Jeffrey Schlupp



Jeffrey Schlupp in the last two seasons has been sensational for Palace, playing in midfield.

He would want to keep his consistency or better his performance in the upcoming season.



