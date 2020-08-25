Sports News

Three Turkish clubs interested in signing Ghana international Joseph Larweh

Joseph Attamah Larweh

Three Turkish clubs are interested in signing Ghana international Joseph Larweh Attamah this summer, according to footballmadeinghana.com.

Larweh spent last season on loan at Fatih Karamagrumruk where he played an instrumental role in helping the club gain promotion to the Süper Lig.



He joined the second-tier side from the Turkish Süper Lig champions ?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir FK in January, making 14 appearances and registering one assist.



His exploits last season has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe who are eager to secure his services.

The Ghanaian has already turned down offers from two Turkish sides Denizlispor and Kayserispor according to footballmadeinghana.com.



However, Hatayspor, Erzurum, and Samsunspor are keen on signing him after making a formal approach to the representatives of the player.



Larweh is likely to join one of the three sides in the coming days after holding advanced discussions with them.

