Three clubs chase former Leicester player Joe Dodoo

Joe Dodoo, Wigan Athletic midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town are among the clubs interested in Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Dodoo, according to Football Insider.

Since joining Wigan in February, the forward has become a revelation, playing a key role in the club's survival against the odds.



According to Football Insider, Dodoo's contract expires this year, but Wigan is expected to give him a new deal to keep him.



This season, the 25-year-old has four goals and three assists in 19 League One appearances, including 11 starts.

He scored the only goal in his side's 3-1 loss to champions Hull City at the weekend, which reinforced their League One status.



Dodoo joined Wigan earlier this year after spending the first half of the season with Ankara Keciorengucu in the Turkish second division.