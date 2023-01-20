Three key observations from Ghana's 3-1 win over Sudan at CHAN 2022

Black Galaxies defeated Sudan 3-1

The Black Galaxies came from behind to claim a hard-fought 3-1 win over Sudan in their second Group C game of the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

The team needed such a victory to boost their chances of progressing to the quarterfinal.



What three things did we learn from the game? Here they are below.



Kordzi added nothing to the team



Kofi Kordzi has added nothing to Ghana’s game after being brought in to solve Daniel Afriyie’s weaknesses from the Madagascar game.



He was unable to control the ball, apply any pressure on defenders, and even move with the ball. Defenders literally passed in between his legs to take the ball from him anytime he is in possession.



The Legon Cities striker couldn’t hold onto any defenders to give the Galaxies an extra advantage because he didn’t carry any threat with him.

He couldn’t protect the ball under his legs and when he was set through on a couple occasions, the ball was whisked away from his feet with absolute ease.



Switching off at vital moment



Before Sudan took the lead, the Black Galaxies gained some control of the game but just switched off at the vital moment.



The entirety of Ghana’s defensive block rushed towards Mohamed Abdel Rahman after Solomon Adomako had given the ball away cheaply, he quickly passed to Nooh Al Gozoli, who fired in from close range in acres of space.



The team must work on its concentration and defensive organization as the least movement from the attackers sets the defense into a disarray.



Danlad too exuberant

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper receives the large chunk of credit for the victory with his vital saves that spurred Ghana on to win at the end but he was too expressive at the back.



Like in the first game against Madagascar, Ibrahim Danlad was too exuberant with his play. Coming off his line too much and too early.



There was an instance in the first he ran as far as to the halfway line when he didn’t need to and it nearly resulted in a second goal for the North Africans.



His reading of some situations were not so great. A lot of the times he came off his lines were not necessary.