Three local players who could make Black Stars squad for Angola games

L-R Danlad Ibrahim, Dennis Korsah, Mezack Afriyie

Black Stars manager Chris Hughton will soon name his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Hughton is expected to name a large squad for the qualifiers to make room for new players and try new things.



Some local players who are in good form could make the cut as the squad is likely to have a number of local players tantamount to the last call-up.



Ghana will host the Black Antelopes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 before they travel for the second leg four days later.



Here are players who could earn a call-up



Danlad Ibrahim

Danlad Ibrahim was with the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is a familiar face in the team although he is yet to make his debut.



He was drafted into the squad after his impressive performance at the 2019 U-20 AFCON tournament.



Since his return from the World Cup, he has played for the Black Galaxies at the 2023 CHAN and Asatne Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



Dennis Korsah



Similar to Danlad Ibrahim, Dennis Korsah has been in and out of the Black Stars squad.

He made his Black Stars debut in a 5-1 defeat to Japan in 2022. Korsah is arguably the best left-back in the League and his performance at the 2023 CHAN for the Black Galaxies could earn him a spot in Chris Hughton's squad for the qualifiers.



Mezack Asante



Berekum Chelsea midfielder, Mezack Afriyie is leading the top scorer's chat in the Ghana Premier League.



He has netted 10 goals in 20 games this season. His figures put him in the categories for a potential call-up for the upcoming qualifiers.



EE/KPE