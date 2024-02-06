Three reasons why Laryea Kingston is ready to coach Black Stars

Laryea Kingston

The Ghana Football Association has been on a hunt for a manager to replace Chris Hughton who was dismissed after steering Ghana to a group-stage exit at the 20234 Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston has been in some Ghanaians' mouths as one of the best options.



The former Hearts of Oak midfielder has also affirmed that he is at a high level and has the quality to become the Black Stars' head.



Speaking with Graphic Sports he stated that: "I know the level at which I am now," expressing his interest in managing the senior national team.



Laryea Kingston would become one of the four former players to become Black Stars manager under Kurt Okraku, joining a list of Charles Kwablan Akonnor James Kwasi Appiah, and Otto Addo.



He holds a UEFA License B coaching certificate after completing his course at the Scottish Football Association in 2022.



Here are three reasons why Laryea Kingston is ready for the Black Stars job

Experience



Laryea Kingston has been mentioned among a list of Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, and Michael Essien as former players who should become the next Black Stars coach.



Among the list, Laryea is the most experienced having worked at Nordjaelland, and the Ghana U-17 team.



Has shown signs with U17



Laryea Kingston has served as assistant manager for the U-17 squad, working closely with Karim Zito to win the UEFA U-16 tournament in 2023.



Following his short successive spell with the U-17, the GFA has been considering naming him as head coach.

Will command respect and discipline



Laryea Kingston is one of the respected former Black Stars players. He appears to be one of the most adored and revered due to his commitment and his special talent.



He is one of the few former Black Stars players who rarely appears in the news for bad reasons.



He would command more respect and discipline from the players who watched and idolized him.



EE/EK