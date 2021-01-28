Three sports personalities to be buried this weekend

Former Chief Director at MoYS, Frank Quist

Three astute sports personalities who served the nation in different capacities will be laid to rest this weekend.

They include Mr Frank Quist, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, EX-W.O. Archibald Amartey Armah, a former Physiotherapist with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Lt. Col (RTD) John Egerton Sharpe, a former sports administrator.



Mr Quist died on November 16 at the 37 Military Hospital where he was on admission after reporting ill.



According to the family, his final funeral rites will be held on Saturday, January 30, at the Forecourt of the State House after a public viewing at the same venue between 6:30 am to 7:30 am.



That will be preceded by a vigil to be held tomorrow at his residence, Asafoatse Kanton Cl, Hse No. 32, Ringway Estate, Accra.



Burial will take place at the Quist Family Cemetery in Nukpesekope, Keta for a private burial with final funeral rites expected to follow at the State House Forecourt with Thanksgiving Service and final rites following on Sunday at his residence.



Mr Quist died aged 57 and left behind a wife, Mrs Sylvia Quist and two children, Ferdinand and Fredrick Quist.

At the Military Cemetery at Teshie on Saturday, the remains of the late EX-W.O. Archibald Amartey Armah, popularly known as ‘Saikochie’ will be laid to rest with honours from the military.



Saikochie who died at the 37 Military Hospital on September 11, 2020 worked with the National Sports Authority (NSA) for over 20 years as a Nurse/Physiotherapist after his secondment from the 37 Military Hospital.



Being one of the pioneers in this specialised sports department, he was placed in charge of sports contingents ranging from athletes, amateur and professional boxers, table tennis, tennis players and footballers, where he rendered services as a Nurse/Physiotherapist.



He also accompanied these contingents to major tournaments like the Olympic, Commonwealth, All African Games and Africa Cup of Nations.



His last national assignment was the Cup of Nation’s held in Mali in 2002.



He also joined club side, Ashantigold as the club’s physio, an office he held until he called it quit.

According to family sources, his funeral service will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday and thence to the Military Cemetery for his burial.



Lt. Col. Sharpe (RTD) will also be laid to rest at the Military hospital today after burial service at 8am at the Garrison Methodist and Presbyterian Church at Burma Camp.



Sharpe, who left behind a wife, Mrs. Ellen Sharpe and seven children was the Chairman of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA), now Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and under his tenure made the sport one of the best in the country.



The three funeral ceremonies are expected to be attended by top officials from Ghana’s sports agencies including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority (NSA), the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the boxing fraternity.