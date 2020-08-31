Sports News

Three times people have called on Abedi Pele for help

Three-time African footballer of the year, Abedi Ayew Pele

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi Ayew Pele, seems to be the final point of call for help by some people he came across during his playing days as the calls for him to help the 'needy' keep coming.

The three-time African footballer of the year and the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner has been called upon by his past friends to help them in their moments of difficulty in the past two months.



Abedi Pele has received calls from the man who discovered him, Musa Sani, his teenage teammate Abu Imoro and now Herbert Olabode Williams for help after he appeared on GTV Sports Plus 'Time with the Captains' about three months ago.



Herbert Olabode Williams didn't ask for help for himself alone but he went ahead to tell the Maestro to help. "Abedi please take an eye on us. Myself, the likes of Sarkodie, Nii Moe Poloo, John Mensah, Kpakpo; we’re all brothers so sometimes please take an eye and help us especially that of Abu, he hasn’t been well for some time. I know you have the power (money) so please help us”.



GhanaWeb has compiled three videos where people who were involved in football in the past, called on Abedi Pele to help them financially since June 2020.



1. Mr. Musa Sani, the man who discovered young Abedi Pele in the then Northern Region pleaded with him to help fix his eyes.



“I beg him to consider me, he should help me so I see say me too he’s helped me.”

“If not for anything at least my eye. He should help me do the needed surgery I will thank God for that,” Musa Sani told Starr FM in the pidgin language.



Watch Mr. Musa Sani's video below:







2.Abu Imoro: Former national hero begs for another shot at redemption



In a mini-documentary captured by the TV3’s Yaw Fosu, Abu Imoro pleaded with his once best friend Abedi Pele and all able Ghanaians who are in a position to not only help him become clean but also offer him a chance of a better life albeit it might look a tad too late.



Watch Abu Imoro's documentary below:





3.Former Black Stars player Olabode Williams begs Abedi Pele for help



Olabode made this appeal in an interview with Beyond The Pitch on GTV Sports plus saying, "We have been talking to him and I think this time he will listen to us. Abedi please take an eye on us. Myself, the likes of Sarkodie, Nii Moe Poloo, John Mensah, Kpakpo we’re all brothers so sometimes please take an eye and help us especially that of Abu, he hasn’t been well for some time. I know you have the power (money) so please help us.”



Watch Olabode's interview below - Minute 47:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.