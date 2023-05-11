Throwback to when Azumah Nelson met Prince Charles now the King of England

Azumah Nelson and King Charles

Ghanaian boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, had an extraordinary encounter with King Charles when he visited Ghana in November 2018.

Azumah Nelson met the newly crowned King Charles when he was a Prince and his wife Camilla, the then Duchess of Cornwall.



The historic visit of King Charles to James Town brought these two iconic figures together.



Azumah Nelson, a Boxing Hall of Famer and three-time world champion, met the Royals of England in the company of Isaac Dogboe who is a former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight champion.



Azumah Nelson had a good encounter with King Charles and though the details of their conversation remain a mystery, the meeting itself spoke volumes.

To commemorate the occasion, an entertaining boxing exhibition took place at Bukom, capturing the attention of the gathering.



King Charles recently became the King of England following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.







JNA/KPE