0
Menu
Sports

Throwback to when Azumah Nelson met Prince Charles now the King of England

Azumah King Charles2 Azumah Nelson and King Charles

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, had an extraordinary encounter with King Charles when he visited Ghana in November 2018.

Azumah Nelson met the newly crowned King Charles when he was a Prince and his wife Camilla, the then Duchess of Cornwall.

The historic visit of King Charles to James Town brought these two iconic figures together.

Azumah Nelson, a Boxing Hall of Famer and three-time world champion, met the Royals of England in the company of Isaac Dogboe who is a former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight champion.

Azumah Nelson had a good encounter with King Charles and though the details of their conversation remain a mystery, the meeting itself spoke volumes.

To commemorate the occasion, an entertaining boxing exhibition took place at Bukom, capturing the attention of the gathering.

King Charles recently became the King of England following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo