Time and season change - Osei Palmer to Kurt Okraku over Joseph Paintsil's Black Stars exclusion

Renowned football administrator, Winfred Osei Kweku Palmer has tackled Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kurt Okraku, following the exclusion of Joseph Paintsil from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The KRC Genk has been named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad with the final 26-man squad expected to be named on Monday by Otto Addo.



However, multiple reports suggest that Paintsil has been axed by the technical team.



The decision has caused a major upset among several Ghanaian football fans.



“I am not the agent of Joseph Paintsil but I own 10% in every sale or contract of the player," the former GFA Executive Committee member told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



"What's happening is financial politics because Kurt Okraku knows he (Joseph) is on top form so World Cup will attract big teams to him so I will get money and contest with him for GFA presidency.

"During the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, Paintsil was virtually our best player in the game against Morocco but what happened in the game against Gabon and Comoros? He was benched because they claim he does not shoot.



"I have held positions at the Ghana Football Association [GFA] in the past where I worked with Kurt Okraku's players and I made them feel comfortable but look at how he [Kurt Okraku] is treating me.



"I was close to them and I never maltreated them but Paintsil is being maltreated by the FA.



"Kurt Okraku should never forget that times and seasons change. I wish him and the Black Stars the best of luck," he added.



Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in a friendly game on November 17.

Ghana, who have been housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.