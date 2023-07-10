Time for paradigm shift in Ghana football - Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has called for a paradigm shift in Ghanaian football, emphasizing the need to change the mindset, management approaches, and player development strategies.

Speaking at the 29th Congress of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, June 10, 2023, Mustapha Ussif expressed his conviction that the time had come for a fundamental change in the way Ghana approached football. He stressed the importance of altering the way football was perceived, the way teams were managed, and how players were developed.



The Minister believes that a shift in mentality and approach would contribute to the development of Ghanaian football, allowing the Ghana Football Association to operate independently without relying on government funding.



"I believe that the time has come for a paradigm shift in Ghana football. We need to change the way we think about football, the way we manage our teams, and the way we develop our players," stated the Minister.



He emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of national teams and urged the Ghana Football Association to be more open and accountable to the people of Ghana. The Minister called for transparency in all transactions, memorandums of understanding, sponsorship packages, and agreements, both domestic and international.



"The management of our national teams is a solemn responsibility entrusted to the Ghana Football Association. With this trust comes the obligation to account to the people of Ghana for your stewardship. Transparency in all transactions, memorandums of understanding, sponsorship packages, and agreements entered, both foreign and local, is paramount," emphasized Hon. Mustapha Ussif.

The Minister's remarks resonated with the audience, including officials from the Ghana Football Association, representatives from football clubs, and members of the media. Attendees recognized the need for a paradigm shift in Ghanaian football and the importance of transparency and accountability to regain public trust and confidence.



Hon. Ussif's call for a change in mentality, coupled with increased transparency and accountability, comes at a critical time for Ghanaian football. By embracing a new approach, the Ghana Football Association has the potential to unlock self-sustainability and reduce reliance on government funding.



Football fans and stakeholders across the country hope that the Minister's words will lead to concrete action and a new era in Ghanaian football. A paradigm shift in mentality, coupled with enhanced transparency and accountability, can lay the foundation for a brighter future for Ghana's national teams and clubs.



As the journey toward football excellence continues, the Minister's call for change serves as a rallying cry for all stakeholders in Ghanaian football. By shifting the mindset, improving management approaches, and fostering transparency, Ghana has the potential to reclaim its position as a football powerhouse in Africa and achieve sustainable success on the international stage.



The Minister's speech marks a significant turning point in Ghanaian football, setting the stage for transformative reforms and the revitalization of national teams and clubs. With a collective commitment to change, Ghana can embrace a new era of football development and regain its status as a force to be reckoned with in the beautiful game.