Time to honour heroes with Qatar World Cup

A couple of days ago, the former captain of the National Team, the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan granted an interview to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) where he was reported to have said he will wish to represent Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament if given the chance. His statement went viral and further sparked debate among the football fraternity.

Those in support of the move have advised him to get a club and demonstrate his fitness. Others also believed that he has made his contribution to Ghana's football history and therefore should not be given any opportunity to represent the nation.



In the midst of this debate, there are some critical questions that need to be answered. One may want to know what exactly motivated Asamoah Gyan to conceive the idea of wanting to play at the tournament again.



Globally, are there similar traits for legends that their appearance at the World Cup could be equated to Asamoah Gyan's wish? What will the country Ghana lose if Gyan is honoured with a call-up to Qatar? Otherwise, can it be said that his appearance will place him among the most African player to have appeared most at the World Cup?



Presumably, Ghana will take the credit for the exploration of such talent and further demonstrate the accolade that Ghana is a football nation.



The contributions of Asamoah Gyan to the history of Ghana football cannot be over-emphasized. Asamoah Gyan is on record as the youngest player to have scored for the Ghana Black Stars during the 2006 World Cup qualifier at the age of seventeen. Asamoah Gyan again is the first to score the fastest goal at the 2006 World Cup and has since scored a total of six goals to his credit making him the highest African goal scorer at the previous World Cups.



The Ewole Monko star may not be one hundred percent fit and perfect but his appearance at the Qatar World Cup and given the chance to play will make him act like a hungry lion roaring to score to increase his tally and certainly, Ghana will be the ultimate beneficiary. Arguably, his talent and readiness to serve his county should be welcoming news and should not lead to insults being meted out to him.

Historically, the Cameroonian legend, Roger Milla staged a comeback in the 1994 World Cup tournament and scored two goals for the Indomitable Lions. At the age of forty-two years, Roger Milla scored as the oldest player at that world cup implying that his records cannot be mentioned without his country Cameroon taking the credit.



In 2014 World Cup tournament stage in Brazil, Miroslav Klose was featured in the German National Team, not because of his activeness in football but the urge to make a record for himself and the country was collectively considered. Klose scored two goals to become the highest scorer at FIFA World Cup.



Ghana as a country could have equally honoured players like Abedi Ayew Pele, Anthony Yeboah, and Anthony Baffoe among others with Ghana’s first appearance at German in the 2006 World Cup. Unfortunately, as a country, we are quick to condemn and forget our heroes.



Although, one may argue that the recent emergence or proliferation of Ghanaian players born outside the country's presence in the national team will beef up their goal-scoring ability. Honoring patriotism should be embraced at this time for Asamoah Gyan even if he is made to feature for only 10 minutes of a game.



The argument that Gyan should be added to the technical team cannot be regarded as an honour than being part of the playing body. Asamoah Gyan's addition to the playing body will automatically hype the team whenever he is introduced to the field. He is well known on the world cup landscape, unlike some key Stars Blacks players who are only known at only their club levels.



The former Sunderland striker’s contributions in the past to Ghana football and his desire to play at Qatar 2022 World Cup should not be met with vicious attacks but a welcoming one as his gesture symbolizes patriotism. Although the final decision lies in the hands of the coach and other technical handless but the exploits of Asamoah Gyan in Europe and Asia should not be made to go down in vain. As President Abraham Lincoln once said, “a nation that does not honor its heroes is not worth dying for"