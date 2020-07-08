Sports News

‘Time to make King Faisal great again’ – Alhaji Grusah vows

Bankroller and President of King Faisal FC Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah have vowed to make the club great again after the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season.

King Faisal before the league was truncated sat bottom of the league table having accumulated just six points from 14 games.



They were tipped to be relegated at the end of the season.



But the decision of the Ghana Football Association to finally cancel the league and other competitions for the 2019/20 season came as a great blessing to the club who looked helpless and bound for doom.



Speaking to the club’s communication after the cancellation of the league, Grunsah expressed his delight with the cancellation of the league.

He also vowed to make the club great after a disappointing outing in the truncated league.



” The only thing we can do to thank God for what he has done for us is to make the club better. The “New King Faisal” starts from today. If we can’t make things better this time around then we can’t blame anyone.”



” I wasn’t happy with a lot of things that went on in the truncated league. But it’s gone and time to concentrate on what is ahead of us. We can make the club great again.” He added

