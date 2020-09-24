'Time to move on' – Frank Boateng bids farewell to Ashantigold

Frank Boateng

Hardworking goalkeeper Frank Boateng has bid farewell to Ashantigold, ending his three-year stay at the club.

Boateng who was the first choice goalkeeper for the Miners has left the club following his decision not to renew his contract which came to an end in July.



He made 14 appearances for AshantiGold SC last season before the campaign was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceded 9 goals.



The goalkeeper despite the club’s readiness to offer him a new deal declined the offer and decided to move on.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Ashgold family, supporters and CEO Champion our father for given me this opportunity in life and for all your prayers and support. Is time to move on and I will still need your prayers… God bless you all.”



Ashantigold have already signed Burkinabe international Aboubacar Sawadogo as a replacement for Boateng ahead of the upcoming season.



Meanwhile several clubs in Africa are chasing for the service of the former Ashantigold goalkeeper.