Timothy Fosu-Mensah rejects contract extension talks with Man United

Timothy Fosu Mensah with some teammates

Dutch-born footballer of Ghanaian descent Timothy Fosu Mensah is reported to have refused contract extension talks with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old is nearing the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.



The versatile Dutch defender has limited game time under Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer and is looking elsewhere for more game time.



Fosu Mensah has only made three appearances in the ongoing season, and mostly missing out on the matchday squad.

French side Olympique Marseille have made the Dutchman their number one target in January.



Hertha Berlin are also interested in signing the right-back when the January transfer window opens.



He has been on two loan spells with Fulham and Crystal Palace during Ole Gunner Solskjaer reign.