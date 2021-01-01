Timothy Fosu-Mensah rejects new Manchester United contract

Fosu-Mensah could leave Manchester United as early as next month

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has reportedly rejected a new contract.

The Dutchman has struggled for playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, making just three appearances.



And his last start for the Red Devils came in a dissapointing opening day 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace in September.



The Mail claim Fosu-Mensah, whose contract expires next summer, has turned down a new three-year deal at Old Trafford.



The report adds Premier League clubs, along with Marseille, Monaco and Hertha Berlin, are interested in signing the 22-year-old.



With just six months left on his current deal, Fosu-Mensah could sign a pre-contract agreement with another club during the January transfer window.

Fosu-Mensah joined United from Ajax six years ago and made his senior debut in a 3-2 win over Arsenal in February 2016.



The Netherlands international has also had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.



After recovering from a serious knee injury, Fosu-Mensah, who can play as a full-back or centre-half, made six appearances at the back end of last season.



Despite Solskjaer’s desire to keep Fosu-Mensah, he has opted to play centre-halves Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe at right-back when Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been injured this term.