Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be able to leave Manchester United this month - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Footballer Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be able to seek out a move away from the club this month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The versatile star, 23, has struggled to feature regularly at Old Trafford after breaking through the club's youth ranks - making just 30 appearances in six years.



And now Solskjaer has opened the door for Fosu-Mensah to leave during the current window, admitting the frustrated Dutchman 'needs to go and play again'.



He told reporters: "I'm not sure if Timo is going to stay or [if] he's going to take an option now.



"He's not played enough, so of course, he's been allowed to speak to clubs, with a view to leaving now in January.



"It's difficult when you've got good players, talented players, and you can't give them game time. He's now at the stage where he needs to go and play again.

"It might be [at the] end of January, or it might be in the summer that he finds somewhere else.



"So he's working hard, Tim, he's ready for a move for any club that he feels ready for.'



Fosu-Mensah moved to United's academy from Ajax's esteemed youth ranks in 2014, aged just 16, and was handed his Premier League debut against Arsenal two years later.



That clash is famed for Marcus Rashford's explosive first-team introduction, although team-mate Fosu-Mensah has found himself unable to make a similar impact.



Loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham helped him develop, but Fosu-Mensah has been handed just three appearances this season.

His contract is set to run down at the end of the campaign regardless, although United would likely be more inclined to pick up a fee now.



Solskjaer also confirmed earlier this week that Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo are both available for transfer.



Goalkeeper Romero and centre back Rojo's deals will expire in the summer and can leave either this month or then.