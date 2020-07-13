Sports News

Titus Glova and Odotei Sowah would have been better sports ministers – Nii Lante

Former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has said that the President, Nana Akuffo-Addo made a mistake in appointing Isaac Asiamah as the Sports Minister.

Asiamah has been in charge since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took office in 2017 and he is the longest-serving sports minister since 2001.



Under his watch, the Accra Sports Stadium has been renovated with Baba Yara Stadium currently undergoing renovation.



Also, in partnership with the National Youth Authority, the Ministry is constructing 10 multi-purpose sports facilities across the country.



But according to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio the President, Akuffo-Addo made a mistake to appoint Isaac Asiamah as the sports minister for the country believing that Titus Glova and Vincent Odotei Sowah would have been better sports minister.

“I think Titus Glova or Vincent Odotei Sowah would have been better sports ministers for the country because they have a fair idea about our sports. I’m not impressed with Isaac Asiamah works. The president had a bad choice” he told Joy sports.



“I get complaints all the time. Boxers are complaining, Armwrestling complaining, weightlifting complaining, almost all the sporting disciplines are complaining. If they don’t get support from the Ghana Olympic Committee, they don’t get support at all. This is not good for Ghana Sports”



“I thought that the President was somebody who I have known to love sports but I think he has a bad choice of a minister, that’s the problem. I must be frank with you, I said it at the beginning that the President made a mistake of choosing Asiamah as the Minister for Sports”. He said.

