'To be honest, Performance of Ayew brothers is below belt' - Dan Owusu

Ayew Brothers 1 Ayew brothers

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana legend Dan Owusu says the performance of Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew is below belt heading to Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

He has asked Captain Andre and his brother Jordan Ayew to improve on their performance to ensure the Black Stars excel at the 2022 World Cup.

Some football enthusiasts have recently been unimpressed with the Ayew Brothers describing their display as uninspiring in the Black Stars team with many even calling for their exclusion from the team.

Nonetheless, Dan Owusu, who had an enviable career for both club and country, thinks otherwise. He has, therefore, urged the Ayew brothers to up their game to make Ghana a better side at the tournament.

“The Ayew brothers are not the way they used to be, they have declined in performance, and to be honest, their performance is below belt”

“Andre is the captain, so I expect him to improve on his performance likewise his brother, Jordan.”

“We cannot exclude them from the World Cup squad because of experience but I expect them to improve before the World Cup starts in Qatar,” he said.

Ghana is making a return to the World Cup after missing out in Russia 2018, where France won the prestigious trophy.

