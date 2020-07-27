Sports News

To run Kotoko, you must be able to ‘put your hand in fire’ - Herbert Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko board chair, Herbert Mensah says to run Kotoko, one must be willing to ‘put your hand in fire’.

According to the Ex-board chair, Kotoko is an institution which demands those running its affairs to be willing to go the extra mile.



“Kotoko is an institution, it is too big. To run Kotoko, you must be able to put your hand in fire and not fear the flames”, he told Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.



Mensah believes that, the fans of the club play a huge part in the success story of the club and must see those managing its affair go the extra mile.



“You must be prepared to do it and the people who are important are the supporters. They are the only people that are so important so they have to see that you who is holding the team can hold the fire



“That’s why we took on the GFA and other political elements and we kept winning.”

The experienced sports administrator, added that Kotoko by its standard should not be focusing solely on winning local trophies.



“Kotoko is too big to play a second fiddle to any team but if you think Kotoko’s job is to compete with any local side, it’s a problem.”



Herbert Mensah served as the board chair of Kotoko from 1999-2003.



Kotoko is yet to name a substantive CEO after parting ways with George Amoako.

