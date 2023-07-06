Today In History: Castro goes missing whiles on holiday with Asamoah Gyan, others

Late Ghanaian musician, Castro

Today marks exactly 9 years since, celebrated musician Castro disappeared while cruising on a jet ski on the Volta Lake with a lady named, Janet Bandu.

The celebrated Hiplife musician was on a vacation with friends, including former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, when the unfortunate incident occurred.



Castro's body was never recovered, and on July 6, 2021, he was officially and legally declared dead.



News of Castro's demise broke the hearts of song lovers and fans in Ghana and worldwide.



Read the full story originally published on July 6, 2014, on Ghanaweb



Reports reaching GhanaWeb Entertainment Desk indicate that popular Hiplife artiste, Theophilus Tagoe, aka CASTRO is dead.

Reports of Castro’s sudden demise are still sketchy, it is widely believed that his ski boat capsized in heavy surf with a lady believed to be his girlfriend on board.



According to Starr Fm, the ace musician has been holidaying at the Aqua Safari Resort in Ada with Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan since Saturday and drowned on Sunday morning.



Castro was said to have taken one of the boats out on a cruise on the Volta Lake alongside his girlfriend, while the others continued with their relaxation at the shore.



According to the reports, the lady, who was not wearing a life jacket, suddenly fell into the lake, prompting Castro to try to rescue her.



As Castro attempted to rescue the lady, the ski boat left them in the water, according to the reports.

However, the body of the lady has yet to be recovered.



The reports have not been independently verified.



Biography of Castro







Theophilus Tagoe, aka CASTRO who hails from Takoradi, was born in 1982 to Lydia Tagoe, a trader, and Mr Coffie, an accountant at the Takoradi Harbour. He attended Anglican Primary and J.S.S in Takoradi.

Among the accolades that he won for himself, the most current one was the 2014 VGMAs award winner for Highlife Song of the Year for the song “Odo Pa”.



“Castro-the Destroyer” as he was fondly called will be remembered for his last current hit song, “Odo Pa” which features Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Djan and Kofi Kinaata, and his master class collaboration with Sarkodie on “Adonai”.



He started singing at the tender age of 10. Before he launched his debut album in 2003, he had features on hip-life group 4x4 hit track, “Sikletele” which officially introduced him into the local music scene. Just like his current album, “Sradinam” in no time became one of the favourite hits for many Ghanaians.







Later he proved his superiority when he featured on the beat maker, J-Q of Q-Lex promotion’s compilation which also featured great rappers like, Buk Bak, 4X4, Pop Skinny.

And then later, with Okra, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, Dogo and others, they came out with execution diary under the execution record label



Just before his current mega blaster “toffee”, Castro had given his voice on Buk Bak’s album which also made a great impact in the music arena.



His dream was to retire and become a producer. His vision was to help bring talented hidden young artiste to limelight. He believes that by becoming a producer, he would tap the young talented artiste and groom them for the market.



