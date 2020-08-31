Sports News

Today In History: How Ghana’s U-17 squad took the world by storm

Ghana’s U-17 team

The national U-17 team of Ghana, Black Starlets took the World by storm in a grand style beating all odds to win the 1991 U-17 World Cup hosted in Italy 29 years ago. Led by German tactician, Otto Phister, the young lad of Ghana were on top of the world with their shoulders held up high as they clinched their first World Cup trophy.

Otto Phister famously known for his 1-3-4-3 preferred formation assembled 18 of Ghana’s brightest talents which dazled to the glare of the World.



If the team had a weak spot it was in attack, where they sometimes had trouble converting all their chances, but this could be explained by the fact that they had the youngest squad of all the sides in the competition, with an average age of just 16 years and 1 month.



Top of the class for Ghana’s youngsters were Kofi Mbeah, Mohammed Gargo, sweeper Isaac Asare, and ace marksman Nii Odartey Lamptey, who scored four goals.



Ghana’s Journey to Glory



Group Stages

With a lethargic forward in Nii Ordatey Lamptey, Mohammed Gago backed with an impenetrable defense marshalled by Samuel Kuffor and Isaac Asare, the Starlets begun their journey on August 17 against Cuba after been paired with Spain, Uruguay in Group D.



It was their first step to Glory as they beat Cuba 2-1 with Ordatey Lamptey scoring twice. First in the 8th minute and 51st minute penalty.



Three days after the victory, the Starlets walked into a 1,300 capacity filled stadium with yet another stellar victory against Uruguay.



Two goals from Mohammed Gargo (36) and Ordatey Lamptey (52) gave bolstered Ghana’s chances of qualifying from the group stages with two wins.



On August 22, the Starlets drew 1-1 with Spain after Gálvez’s 62nd minute finish equalized Nana Opoku’s 42nd minute first half goal.

Despite the draw, the Starlets had sealed their qualification to the next round of the competition.



Quarter Finals



Through to quarter finals, Ghana had drawn the battle line as they locked horns with Brazil on August 25.



Once again, the little Starlets booked an eventual spot in the semi finals if the competition by beating their opponents by 2-1. Goals from Ordatey Lamptey (36) and Mohammed Gago (58).



Semi Finals

Beaming in confidence, the Starlets matched onto the next stage facing Qatar. An eventful game as described by many soccer pundits, Qatar held the Starlets to a goalless draw that went into extra time.



This game was decided on penalty shootouts with Ghana winning 4-2.



Finals



The grand finale, the moment all waited for. A second round fixture with Ghana versus Spain. Both teams had earlier met in the group stages and had played out a 1-1 draw.



This time around, a winner was required as it was the crowning moment.

Who wins the ultimate?



It was the little Starlets that shone at the blast of thee whistle with Emmanuel Duah scoring in the 77th minute as Ghana lifted the trophy.



Ace forward Nii Ordatey Lamptey won the Golden Ball award for his stellar contributions to the team.

