Sports News

Today In History: Kevin-Prince Boateng sets Milan record

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng

On August 28, 2013, Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng wrote his name in the AC Milan history books by becoming the first Rossoneri to net a double on his 100th appearance for the club.

He was the toast of the AC Milan fans as he netted two goals on his 100th appearance for the club in a 3-0 win over PSV in the UEFA Champions League.



Boateng 26-year-old then put up a fantastic performance on the night and capped it with two world-class goals as Milan hammered Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven 3-0 to progress to the group stage of the 2013-14 Uefa Champions League.

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth attacking midfielder had made 74 appearances in the league with 10 goals, two appearances in the TIM Cup, 23 Champions League appearances with six goals as well as an appearance and a goal in the Italian Super Cup.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.