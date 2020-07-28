Sports News

Today In History: Michael Essien retires from Black Stars

Former Black Stars player Michael Essien

On 28th July, 2018, which is exactly two years today, Michael Essien announced his retirement from the Black Stars. Essien at the time of officially bowing out of international football was 35 years

Essien had not played for the Black Stars since Ghana’s disappointing campaign at the 2014 World Cup where he was largely fingered to have contributed to the player revolt in camp.



The UEFA Champions League winner revealed that he has retired from international football.



“If I am called to the Black Stars, No!” he told GHOne TV.



“This is because I am retired. I even retired before we went to the World Cup in Brazil but I was called to come and help.

“And then in Brazil they treated me like…”



Essien has had many run ins with the Ghana national team suffering his most horrific injuries while on duty with the Black Stars.



Essien who had an illustrious career with the Back Stars- played 58 times and scored nine for the West African powerhouse.



He made his competitive debut for the Black Stars at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Mali.

