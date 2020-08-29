Boxing News

Today In Sports History: Azumah Nelson defends WBC featherweight title against Marcos Villasana

Azumah dominated from the start as he pursued and attacked in the early rounds

On this day 29 August 1987 (Exactly 33 years ago today) Ghana’s Azumah Nelson successfully defended his WBC Featherweight title for the 6th time with unanimous decision over Marcos Villasana at the Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA.

The victory was Nelson’s second in 18 months over the Mexican challenger, having also won a majority decision in the first meeting.



It was only the second time Azumah had failed to stop a challenger. On both occasions Villasana was the opponent.



This fight, however, was even more convincing than Azumah’s majority decision over Villasana in February 1986. Azumah who improved his career record to 26 wins and one loss, did everything but put the challenger down.



Azumah dominated from the start as he pursued and attacked in the early rounds and then, certainly aware he was ahead on points adopted a dancing and jabbing stance towards the end.



Villasana was repeatedly warned not to hit the champion below the belt. Four times the fight was stopped as referee John Thomas warned Villasana and twice in the third and 11th rounds, points were taken away from him.



Harry Gibbs of Britain gave the fight to Azumah 117-111, Rudy Ortega scored it 117-110 and the fellow American Chuck Hasset saw it 118-108.

Azumah who had predicted a knockout in the sixth round, said afterwards he was not disappointed.



“If you can’t knock him out, you just do everything else that you can,” he said



“He took all the punches I had. These are the same punches that I’ve knocked other people out with. “



Bout Summary



Location: Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA



Referee: John Thomas

Judge: Chuck Hassett 118-108



Judge: Harry Gibbs 117-111



Judge: Rudy Ortega. 117-110



World Boxing Council Featherweight Title



Weights: Nelson 125½; Villasana 126



Elsewhere,

On this day 29 August 1885 (Exactly 135 years ago today) John L. Sullivan beat Dominick McCaffrey on points in Round 7 (of 6) to win the inaugural world heavyweight championship of gloved boxing under the Marquess of Queensberry Rules at Chester Park in Cincinnati.



Sullivan, who entered the bout as the American bare-knuckle heavyweight champion, knocked McCaffrey down several times in a fight that was scheduled for six rounds but continued to an unofficial seventh round. It was not only the first heavyweight title fight in which three-ounce gloves were used, it also was the first to incorporate the three-minute round format.



On this day 29 August 2015 (Exactly 5 years ago today) Leo Santa Cruz beat Abner Mares by 12-round majority decision to win the vacant WBA featherweight title at Staples Center in Los Angeles.



In an action-packed PBC bout in which both fighters were cut by accidental headbutts and combined to throw more than 2,000 punches, the unbeaten Santa Cruz held off an early charge by Mares to become a three-division world champion after already having earned titles at 118 and 122 pounds.



On this day 29 August 2004 (Exactly 16 years ago today) Future undisputed world light heavyweight boxing champion Andre Ward of the US won the light heavyweight gold medal at the Athens Olympics beating Magomed Aripgadjiev of Belarus on points.



On this day 29 August 2004 (Exactly 16 years ago today) The 28th Summer Olympic Games was officially closed in Athens, with the United States finishing first with a total of 101 medals including 36 gold medals, followed by China (32 gold medals) and Russia (28 gold medals)

On this day 29 August 2004 (Exactly 16 years ago today) German Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher clinched his 5th straight F1 World Drivers Championship with a 2nd place in the Belgian F1 Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.



On this day 29 August 2009 (Exactly 11 years ago today) Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Real Madrid, scoring a penalty in their 3-2 win over Deportivo La Coruña.



On this day 29 August 2011 (Exactly 9 years ago today) American Carmelita Jeter won the 100m gold (10.90sec) ahead of Veronica Campbell Brown and Kelly -Ann Baptiste at the 13th IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Daegu.



Jeter got out of the blocks with Shelly- Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is known for her fast starts. The two were even through the first half of the race until Jeter pulled away for a clear win. Fast closing Campbell-Brown and Baptiste edged past Fraser-Pryce at the finish.



On this day 29 August 1999 (Exactly 21years ago today) The 7th World Championships in Athletics was officially closed in Seville, Spain with the United States topping the medal table with 10 gold medals, followed by Russia (5gold) and Germany (4 gold)

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.