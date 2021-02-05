Today In Sports History: D.K Poison makes first professional boxing bout

A young David Kotey “D.K. Poison”

On this day 5 February 1966 (Exactly 55 years ago today) The first Ghanaian boxer to win a world title, David Kotey “D.K. Poison” made his professional debut with a 6- 6-round unanimous decision over compatriot Famous Lartey in Accra.

What Next?



He became the national featherweight champion that year. Although he fought once in neighbouring Togo in 1967, all his subsequent fights through to 1971 were all in Ghana. In 1972 however, he fought as much as seven times in Australia, winning five and losing two.



He won the African featherweight title on 2 February 1974 when he knocked out Tahar Ben Hassen in the first round of a scheduled 15 round fight in Tunis, Tunisia. Later on 7



December 1974, he also won the Commonwealth featherweight title with a technical knock out over Evans Armstrong, a British boxer in round 10 of a scheduled 15 rounds bout.



This victory gave him an opportunity to go for the World Boxing Council version of the world title. On 20 September 1975, in The Forum, Inglewood, California, United States, he beat Rubén Olivares by split points decision after 15 rounds to become the first Ghanaian world boxing champion.



Elsewhere;

On this day 5 February 2015 (Exactly 6 years ago) Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against hosts Equatorial Guinea was halted for 30 minutes because of crowd trouble in Malabo.



Ghana fans massed behind a goal after 82 minutes of the game to seek refuge from missiles being thrown at them.



Bottles rained down as police battled to gain control, while a helicopter hovered over the stadium.



Play resumed for just three minutes as Ghana completed a 3-0 win to reach the final against Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars had taken a 2-0 lead into half-time, having opened the scoring when Jordan Ayew dispatched a penalty after Kwesi Appiah had been fouled by keeper Felipe Ovono.



They doubled their lead when Mubarak Wakaso drilled home following a counter-attack.

At the end of the first period, crowd unrest was already evident, with the Ghana players shielded by police in riot gear as they left the pitch.



Then, after Andre Ayew had tapped in Ghana’s third on 75 minutes and with only eight minutes left, the focus turned to their fans, who left the stands to seek safety behind one of the goals.



Play was stopped as bottles continued to be thrown by the home supporters, littering the running track around the pitch. Chairs were also thrown after being ripped from the stands.



With Equatorial Guinea only stepping in as replacement hosts in November 2014, there were plenty of concerns about preparations and security before the tournament began.



Two quarter-finals were then moved from Ebebiyin and Mongomo amid reported fears of potential crowd issues, although the Confederation of African Football blamed the poor state of the pitches.



When police moved in to try to restore order in Malabo, it took a considerable amount of time before the Ghana fans were safely escorted from the stadium.

There were doubts about the match resuming, with officials locked in discussions at the side of the pitch as the players remained on it.



Once the field was cleared of objects, the match restarted, only for the referee to bring the game to an end three minutes later.



On this day 5 February 2017 (Exactly 4 years ago today) Cameroon came from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 and seal a fifth Africa Cup of Nations in a thrilling, edgy final.



Substitute Vincent Aboubakar swept in the winner two minutes from time, flicking the ball over defender Ali Gabr and thumping it home.



Nicolas Nkoulou had earlier equalised for Cameroon, rising highest to power in a header on the hour mark.



The equaliser cancelled out Mohamed Elneny’s opener on 22 minutes with a beautifully taken near-post strike.

The wild celebrations for Aboubakar’s winner announced Cameroon’s return to the continental summit, after a 15-year wait.



It also makes them the second most successful nation in the competition’s history – behind Egypt – and marks the first time they have beaten the Pharaohs in the final in three attempts.



On this day 5 February 1943 (Exactly 78 years ago today) Jake LaMotta defeated future multi-weight world boxing champion Sugar Ray Robinson by unanimous points decision in Detroit in the 2nd of their 6 meetings; his only win of their rivalry; Robinson’s first loss in his first 40 professional bouts



On this day 5 February 1977 (Exactly 44 years ago today) Future 5-division world boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard made his professional debut with a 6-round unanimous decision over Luis Vega at Baltimore’s Civic Center