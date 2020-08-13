Sports News

Today In Sports History: Vida Anim bags third gold medal at Africa Championship

Vida Anim

On this day 13 August 2006 (Exactly 14 years ago today) Vida Anim added a third gold medal to her personal tally and a fourth for Ghana, in the women’s 200m, on the final day of the Africa Championships at the Germain Commarmond Stadium in Bambous, Mauritius.

Despite a strong headwind (-2.6) Anim clocked her season best of 22.90 en route to winning the women’s 200m – beating PILLAY Geraldine (South Africa) and FERAEZ Fabienne (Benin) in the process.



Anim was the championship’s most successful athlete. In keeping with Ghana’s old name Gold Coast, she won all three events she entered, the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.



“It is truly an overwhelming experience. After missing last year through injury, my only aim at this championship was to complete and stay healthy. I am particularly surprised with my 200m result as I did not train adequately for the event. With God’s blessing I want to do Africa proud at the World event in Athens (Greece),” Anim declared.



Elsewhere;



On this day 13 August 2005 (Exactly 15 years ago today) Ignatius Gaisah won Ghana’s second medal at the 10th IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Helsinki. This was Ghana’s first ever silver medal and first ever medal by a male athlete at the world athletics championships.

Gaisah, cleared 8.34m in the third round for a national record and silver in the long jump.



American Dwight Phillips only needed one jump to retain his world title with a leap of 8.60 metres to equal his personal best. Finland’s Tommi Evila clinched bronze (8.25) to delight the home crowd with the country’s first medal of this championships.



On this day 13 August 2011(Exactly 9 years ago today) Abner Mares won the IBF bantamweight championship, beating Joseph Agbeko by a controversial majority decision in Las Vegas.



Mares appeared to land a number of illegal low blows, but referee Russell Mora never deducted a point in the Showtime bantamweight tournament final. In the 11th round, Agbeko was sent to the canvas on an apparent low blow that Mora immediately ruled a knockdown.



Two judges scored the bout 115-111 for Mares, while the other had it even at 113.

Despite the controversy, it was an exciting fight in which the fighters exchanged blows throughout the 12 rounds.



Mares knocked Agbeko off balance and through the ropes with a left hook behind the ear in the first round. He was the aggressor through the first two rounds and seemed to be the stronger fighter, landing numerous power shots.



Agbeko began to work his jab effectively and staggered Mares in the fourth round with a solid straight right cross. Agbeko became the aggressor from that moment, pushing the pace and continually backing up Mares.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.