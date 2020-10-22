Today in History: Bastie Samir knocks out Bukom Banku

Exactly three years ago today, on October 22, Bastie Samir handed Ghana’s undefeated heavyweight boxer, Brimah Kamoko, better known as Bukom Banku his first loss as a boxer.

The two boxers had gained the audience they needed and Ghanaians stayed awake to watch the much-anticipated fight happen at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



Bukom Banku dropped to the canvas in the seventh round to succumb defeat to Bastie Samir to the disappointment of his teeming fans.



Read the full story of how Ghanaweb captured the historic night on Sunday, 22 October 2017



Bastie Samir has knocked-out Brimah Kamoko, better known as Bukom Banku in their non-title cruiserweight fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



The much-anticipated fight between the two sworn-rivals lasted 7 rounds after Bastie twice floored the hitherto undefeated Bukom Banku.

Banku started the fight as the favourite due to his experience and won the opening 2 rounds, but Samir recovered well to win round 3 where he first floored Banku.



Samir again delivered a combination of jabs and punches in unbelievable style to daze Banku in the 7th round.



Roger Banor, the referee for the night, decided to end the misery of Banku who clearly looked out of sorts.



This is the first time Banku has lost a bout in his career.



His record now reads (30-1, 22 KO’s

Watch the Bukom Banku's KO in round 7 in the video below







Trending GH: Bukom residents shocked over Banku’s defeat







Residents of Bukom where popular boxer Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku resides have expressed their disappointment over the defeat of their boxing icon.

According to the residents, it was unbelievable to see the local champion Bukom Banku being badly beaten by Bastie Samir.



In an interview with ghanaweb.com, they attributed Banku’s embarrassing defeat to lack of training and indiscipline.



Trending GH: Boxing fans happy Bukom Banku has been defeated







Watch the full fight below