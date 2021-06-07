Today in History: I'm astonished at Nyantakyi's fabricated lies - Akufo-Addo

Three years ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called out embattled Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi for making derogatory comments about him in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number documentary.

In the investigative video that was aired at the Accra International Conference Centre(AICC) on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Kwesi Nyantakyi claimed that the president needed money because he sold his family property to finance his campaign.



''I know for a fact that Nana Addo sold his properties to win the elections so his family is very broke. His brothers are always asking for money, therefore, the $5 million will ease the burden.''



The President reacted by saying that he was astonished by the claims made about him by Kwesi Nyantakyi in the investigative documentary.



Read the full story originally published on June, 7, 2018, on Ghanaweb



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is astonished following the claims Kwesi Nyantakyi, made in the expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest ‘Number 12’ video which was premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.



The president of the Republic spoke to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in reaction to the issues raised by Kwesi Nyantakyi. Kwesi Nyantakyi made claims that the president was in need of money because he sold his family property to finance his campaign.

"I know for a fact that Nana Addo sold his properties to win the elections so his family is very broke. His brothers are always asking for money, therefore, the $5 million will ease the burden."



He also made claims of the inflated cost of road contracts stressing that 'overpasses' of the same standard conducted in New York and Ghana cost $70 million and $150 million respectively.



“The guy who is there [at the Transport Ministry], Asiamah; that is his [Kennedy Agyapong’s] small boy,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said. “So, he [Karbo] mentioned that they wanted to make him [Kennedy Agyapong] a minister because of the contribution he made to the campaign. [Kennedy Agyapong] says he cannot be a minister because he is not a disciplined person to be a minister.



But they [the government] gave him a ministry. They created a ministry and gave it to him and he nominated somebody as the minister. Yes, Ministry of Transport.”







In a meeting with Anas' Tiger Eye PI collaborators who posed as a businessman, Nyantakyi is captured soliciting sums of money on behalf the President ($5million), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ($3million), the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah ($2 million) and his deputy Anthony Karbo ($1million). But reacting to the claims said he "knows nothing" and is "astonished" by Nyantakyi's claims. "He is completely false, it is completely false".