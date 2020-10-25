Today in History: Kurt Okraku is new GFA President

Today marks exactly one year since the Ghana Football Association held its presidential elections to elect a new president to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi.

At the aftermath of the elections, Kurt E.S Okraku of Dreams FC fame emerged victorious after his competitor George Afriyie pulled out of the race before the 3rd round.



Kurt Okraku managed 59 votes as against 43 by George Afriyie in the second round of the GFA presidential elections.



The GFA presidential position had been vacant since 2018 when Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned following damning revelations in an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Kurt Okraku has been elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association after George Afriyie conceded defeat before the 3rd round.

The Dreams CEO got 59 votes whiles George Afriyie earned 43 votes in the 2nd round of elections. Nana Yaw Amponsah bagged the rest of the 16 votes.



The Normalization Committee (NC) in charge of the elections will still go ahead of the 3rd round although the rest of the candidates have stepped down leaving Kurk Okraku. He will need the approval of over 50% of the delegates to become president.



In round one of the GFA elections held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the election saw Kurt Okraku lead the first round as he polled 44 votes with former Vice President George Afriyie earning 40 votes.



Nana Yaw Amponsah who won many hearts following his brilliant performance at the debate had 27 votes, while Fred Pappoe managed 6 votes. Like Amanda Clinton, George Ankomah bagged no vote.



Prior to the elections, there were the Regional Football Associations and Executive Council elections with some shocking results giving credence to the famous ‘fear delegates’ quote.

A potential injunction was hanging around the elections but just this morning, the Court of Arbitration for Sports, released a statement rejecting an appeal of injunction by disqualified candidate Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer.



