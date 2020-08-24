0
Today in History: Osei Kofi sets new record in CAF competition

IMG 20200824 WA0000 Osei Kofi is a two-time AFCON winner

On this day, August 24, 1969 saw Osei Kofi set a Ghanaian record by emerging the first player to score four goals in a CAF Inter-Club competition.

Kotoko on the day thrashed Saint Anne of Congo 5-1 in Kumasi with Osei Kofi scoring four times after Abukari Gariba got the opener for the Porcupine Warriors.

Saint Anne did hold Kotoko to a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Congo but Kotoko progressed to the quarter-finals and faced off against Young Africans.

Kotoko showed class by edging out the Tanzania side and progress to the semi-finals where they defeated on penalties by eventual winners, Ismaily.

Ismaily defeated Englebert now known as TP Mazembe in the final to win their maiden continental trophy.

