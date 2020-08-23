Sports News

Today in Sports History: Ike Quartey defends WBA welterweight title against Andrew Murray

Ghana’s Ike Quartey

On this day August 23, 1995 (Exactly 25 years ago today) Ghana’s Ike Quartey successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) World Welterweight title with a 4th round TKO over Andrew Murray at the La Palestre, Le Cannet, Alpes-Maritimes, France.

An active opening round saw Murray work behind a rangy jab and an occasional left hand. Similarly, Quartey too pumped out his trademark jab, coupled with a right hand, and less frequently a hook to the body.



A counter straight right hand caught Murray on the chin and sent him down just as the bell sounded to end Round 1.



He quickly got to a knee and made it to his feet at the count of eight. Quartey was the sharper of the two in a competitive Round 2 as he had some success landing the lead right hand and a few decent shots to the body.



Murray landed a left hook in the final seconds of the round, but struggled for the most part to split Quartey’s defense.



Quartey continued to land the cleaner shots in Round 3 and worked well with short power punches in close, occasionally snapping back the head of Murray.



By the end of the round, a small cut had opened to the right cheek of Murray. At 0:41 of Round 4 after a straight right hand backed up Murray, the referee paused the action to allow the ringside physician to view a cut that had opened above Murray’s left eye. The doctor took little time and called for an end to the bout.

Quatey was leading on all three judges score cards.



Judge: Renato Caddeo 30-26



Judge: Jesus Cova 30-27



Judge: Rogelio Perez 30-26



Referee: Carlos Berrocal

