Today in history: Al-Ahly thump Asante Kotoko 4-0 in African Champions League

Abou-Treika scored the opener

On this day 26 August 2006 (Exactly 14 years ago today) an outstanding performance in the first 20 minutes led title holders Al-Ahly to a 4-0 thrashing win over Asante Kotoko in the African Champions League in Cairo.

Former Egyptian international, Mohamed Abou-Treika, broke the deadlock in the ninth minute from the spot after Osama Hosni was clipped by the goalkeeper in the area.



Shawki put Ahly two up in the 11 minute when he connected to an inch-perfect cross from Abou-Treika to head home.



The African champions capitalized on the visitors’ poor form to apply more pressure and ended Kotoko’s hope of any comeback with two more goals.



Abou-Treika headed into the path of the darting Hosni who fired the third into the top corner in the 17 minute

Angolan striker Flavio stretched the score line just two minutes later with a close-range shot.



Ahli looked satisfied with the big victory in the second-half during which they had only one chance in the 57th minute with Abou-Treika’s half-volley hitting the woodwork.



Mark Adu almost scored the consolation goal for Kotoko seven minutes from time when he rounded Wael Gomaa but fired against the crossbar with the goal at his mercy



Goal Scorers

Mohamed Aboutraika ( 6 Pen )



Mohamed Shawki ( 8)



Osama Hosni (15)



Flavio Amado (18)

Ahly Line up: Essam El-Hadari – Shady Mohamed – Wael Gomaa- Mohamed Sedeek – Islam El-Shater – Tarek El-Said – Hossam Ashour – Mohamed Shawki (Hassan Moustafa) – Mohamed Aboutraika – Flavio (Ahmed Sedeek) – Osama Hosni (Emad Moteab)



Elsewhere;



On this day 26 August 1903 (Exactly 117 years ago today) Englishman Laurence Doherty became the first non-American champion of the US Open men’s tennis singles after beating American defending champion William Larned 6-0,6-3,10-8



On this day 26 August 2004 (Exactly 16 years ago today) Lindsay Tarpley and Mary Wambach scored as the United States beat Brazil 2-1 to maintain their undefeated record to win the women’s football gold medal at the Athens Olympics.

On this day 26 August 2004 (Exactly 16 years ago today) Félix Sánchez won the men’s 400m hurdles 47.63 in Athens; the Dominican Republic’s first ever Olympic gold medal.



On this day 26 August 2004 (Exactly 16 years ago today) American athletes swept the medals in the 200m at the Athens Olympics; Shawn Crawford gold in 19.79 ahead of Bernard Williams & Justin Gatlin.



On this day 26 August 2004 (Exactly 16 years ago today) Germany won its first ever Olympic women’s field hockey gold medal with a 2-1 win against the Netherlands in Athens.



On this day 26 August 2017 (Exactly 3 years ago today) Manchester City scored a 2-1 win at Bournemouth to start EPL record 18 game winning streak; Raheem Sterling scored for City but was sent off with 2 yellow cards in injury time.

