Today in history: One dead in Asante Kotoko team bus crash

Kotoko lost their equipment officer in the accident

Three years ago, the assistant equipment officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko died after the team’s bus rammed into a stationary truck at Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.

Kotoko were returning to Kumasi after losing 1-0 Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.



Amos Frimpong, Baba Mahama, and Ahmed Adams were some of the players who sustained injuries and to be rushed to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for treatment.



