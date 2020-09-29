Today in sports history: Joseph Agbeko beat Luiz Alberto Perez to win IBF bantamweight title

On this day 29 September 2007(exactly 13 years ago today) Joseph Agbeko dethroned Luiz Alberto Perez of Nicaragua at Arco Arena, Sacramento, California to become the new IBF bantamweight titleholder.

The action was plentiful from bell one as the challenger Agbeko showed why Ghanaian fighters are some of the toughest the world has ever seen.



Knowing full well the Champion had trouble making weight (Perez missed by a half-pound and had to run it off) “King Kong” went to the body early and often. A series of straight rights followed by a left hook rocked Perez but he came right back and both men traded all around the ring. Agbeko seemed to get the better of the action throughout however showing superior defence and a better jab.



There were no knockdowns, but, before the start of the eighth round, ringside physician Smith Ketchum, in his second visit to Pérez’s corner, looked into the ex-champion’s eyes with a flashlight and decided he could no longer continue.



“He was neurologically deteriorating from multiple head blows,” Ketchum said.



The stoppage drew an immediate protest from the ex-champion, but he was taken to a local hospital for observation.



“It was my destiny to become world champion, and he wasn’t going to stop me from my dream,” said an ecstatic Agbeko, who entered the ring as the IBF’s No. 15 contender and won every round on the judges’ scorecards.

Pérez’s manager, Kendrick Garcia, said he will ask for a rematch.



Pérez came close to forfeiting the title twice on the scales. At weigh-in, he came in a half-pound over the 118-pound limit. Seventy-five minutes later, after a long jog, he finally made the weight as Agbeko, 116 3/4, stood smiling nearby.



Elsewhere;



On this day 29 September 2016 (Exactly 4 years ago today) Kwesi Nyantakyi swept onto the FIFA Council after securing 31 votes in a very close race in Cairo.



The 47-year, who was the President of the Ghana Football Association, finished second in the race which was won the CAF vice-president Almamy Kabele who had 37 votes.



Nyantakyi beat Madagascar’s Ahmad by just one vote as the man from Southern Africa secured 30 votes.

On this day 29 September 1977(Exactly 41 years ago today) Muhammad Ali beat Earnie Shavers by unanimous decision for the WBA, WBC, and the Ring heavyweight boxing titles at the Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, U.S. A



Ali was badly hurt in the second round, but by pretending to be even more hurt than he was, deceived Shavers into thinking he was play-acting resulting in Shavers not going for a knockout.



By finishing each round strongly, Ali won favour with the judges. Shavers put up a strong performance in the 13th and 14th rounds, but Ali finished the 15th round very strongly nearly knocking down Shavers towards the end of the fight.



Some experts regard Ali’s performance in the Shavers fight to be one of the finest in his boxing career.