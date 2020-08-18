Sports News

Today in sports history: Kwesi Nyantakyi re-elected GFA president

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

On this day August 18, 2015 (Exactly 5 years ago today) Kwesi Nyantakyi was

re-elected as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the third time.



Nyantakyi went unopposed after the other contestants, Ofeibia Ramatu and George Ankomah, failed to submit their nominations before the stipulated deadline.



Background



An injunction from an attorney by name John Quayson threatened to halt the election on the grounds that the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association have shown disregard for its rules by failing to hold district and regional elections before its presidential elections.



In defense the GFA sought to have the case thrown out on the grounds that the plaintiff John Quayson was not a member of the Association and thus had no locus to bring such a case against them.

On August 14th 2015 An Accra High Court dismissed all 5 charges brought against the Ghana Football Association by John Quayson paving the way for congress to go ahead with the elections.



In a last ditch attempt to halt the elections John Quayson filed another writ on 14th August 2015 this time through Enoch Tekpetey and Odorkor Kwashieman Football Club.



The failure of John Quayson to serve the writ to any member of the GFA meant that it was not legally binding paving the way for the elections to take place. Confident Kwesi Arriving early at the venue , Kwesi Nyantakyi revealed that he was happy at the opportunity to steer the affairs of Ghana football for another five years.



“I am happy about what is about to happen here today and I am looking forward to the event. We are looking forward to many reforms, many changes and various developments which will have a positive impact on the development of our game.”



“We will all gain in the next four years so I hope that we all work towards this with a common goal, he added.

